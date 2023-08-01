Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Stride worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stride by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stride

A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

