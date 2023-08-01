Strategic Equity Management Acquires 420 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 115,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

