Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Trading 20.8% Higher

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.38 and last traded at $106.30. 446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.8473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks, buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

