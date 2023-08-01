Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expands By 14.8%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $189.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

