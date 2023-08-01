Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expands By 14.8%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Monroe Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Monroe Capital
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.