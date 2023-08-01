Short Interest in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Grows By 12.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,103,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $157,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

