Short Interest in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Grows By 12.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
