Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 146,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,498,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Recruiter.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.58.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 205.76% and a negative net margin of 71.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

