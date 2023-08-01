PSI Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

