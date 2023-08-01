Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 34,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 33,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Presidio Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

