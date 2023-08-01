Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 12.9% Higher

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. 2,182,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 755,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Powerbridge Technologies by 402.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.