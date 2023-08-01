PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 3.1%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 186,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 501,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $299.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.96.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 578,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after buying an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 540,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 964,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

