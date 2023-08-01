PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 3.1%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 186,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 501,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $299.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.96.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PMV Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.