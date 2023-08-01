PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of PGT Innovations worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $12,806,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares in the company, valued at $39,443,524.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

