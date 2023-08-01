Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,288 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 138.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

