Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) Shares Up 70,566.7%

Onyx Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONXC – Get Free Report) was up 70,566.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Onyx Trading Up 70,566.7 %
About Onyx
Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads.
