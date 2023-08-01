Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Trading Up 6.5%

Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 1,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Niterra Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Niterra Company Profile

Niterra Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

