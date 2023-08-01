Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Trading 11.1% Higher

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Nano Magic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a negative return on equity of 154.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields.

