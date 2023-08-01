MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading 1.6% Higher

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. 223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

MTR Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

MTR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

