Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Short Interest Update

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Mondee

In related news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,594,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at $201,777,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondee by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,512,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondee Trading Up 2.3 %

MOND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MOND opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. Mondee has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Stories

