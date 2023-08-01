Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading Up 101%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 101% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02). 717,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,525,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.81.

About Mode Global

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

