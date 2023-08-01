MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 104.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,078 shares of company stock worth $403,610. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

