Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 10.2%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 47,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Down 10.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

