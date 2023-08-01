MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.06% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $121,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $793,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $793,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $60,623.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,761,855.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.