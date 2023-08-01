M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 199.11 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 200.60 ($2.58). 3,475,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,180,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.70 ($2.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.80) to GBX 208 ($2.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.81).

The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.94, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17.

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham bought 31,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £60,535.90 ($77,719.73). 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

