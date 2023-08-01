Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Up 3.5%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63. 662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Meituan Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

