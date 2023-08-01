Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Trading Down 0.5%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 1,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Kyushu Electric Power Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

About Kyushu Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sale, Electricity Transmission and Distribution, Other Energy Services, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyushu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyushu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.