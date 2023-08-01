Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Up 22.2%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 67,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 122,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Kropz Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £25.40 million, a PE ratio of -68.75 and a beta of -0.23.

About Kropz

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

