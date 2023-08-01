Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading 2.1% Higher

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.12). 134,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 291,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.80 ($1.10).

Knights Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of £75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.61.

Knights Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.53. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

