Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Down 9.5%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 12,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 178,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Kaspien Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $847,882.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 1,013.63% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.

Institutional Trading of Kaspien

About Kaspien

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.