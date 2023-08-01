Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Down 9.5%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPNGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 12,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 178,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Kaspien Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $847,882.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 1,013.63% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.

Institutional Trading of Kaspien

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPNFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

(Get Free Report)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.