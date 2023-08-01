Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70. 84,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 60,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
