Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70. 84,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 60,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,408,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 100.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 175,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 325,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 53,120 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

