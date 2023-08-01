Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hasbro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

