Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:GTY opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

