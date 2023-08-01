Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 92.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

