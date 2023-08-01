Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. 32,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 320,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $417.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.
