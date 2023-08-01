FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.9 %

BC opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,113,000 after buying an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after buying an additional 143,493 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Brunswick by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.