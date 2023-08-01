Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Fraport in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.