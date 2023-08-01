Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Trading 4% Higher

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 1,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Fibra UNO Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

