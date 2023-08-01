EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Shares Up 66.7%

Shares of EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 7,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

EVCI Career Colleges Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

