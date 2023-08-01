EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Shares Up 51.2%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 51.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
About EOM Pharmaceuticals
Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.
