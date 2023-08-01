Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Up 3%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 17,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 16,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.10.
Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.
