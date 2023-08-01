DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 177.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 0.87.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

