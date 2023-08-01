Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Down 50%

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Free Report) were down 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 500,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.58 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops software solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products include Launchmycareer.com, Launchyourcareer.com, and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage platform.

