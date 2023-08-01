Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

