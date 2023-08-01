CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.62. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

CEZ, a. s. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

