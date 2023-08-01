Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,303 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 11.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Apple were worth $135,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

