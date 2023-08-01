Analyzing RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 5.36% 3.30% 1.37% Selectis Health -4.59% -82.67% -4.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and Selectis Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.43, suggesting a potential upside of 40.08%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Selectis Health pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Selectis Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.27 billion 1.30 $41.92 million $0.26 39.62 Selectis Health $40.60 million 0.38 -$2.40 million ($0.64) -7.81

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Selectis Health on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Selectis Health

(Get Free Report)

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.