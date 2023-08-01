Amalgamated Bank Sells 50,613 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,613 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Insider Activity

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.