Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,246 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.