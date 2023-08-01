99,212 Shares in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.49. Sidus Space, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Insider Transactions at Sidus Space

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 179.84% and a negative return on equity of 214.31%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

