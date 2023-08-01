45,613 Shares in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Safe & Green as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe & Green in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe & Green Price Performance

Shares of SGBX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

