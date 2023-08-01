27,286 Shares in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELEV. SVB Securities raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

