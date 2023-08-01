20,195 Shares in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Galera Therapeutics Profile

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.